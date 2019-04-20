Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Transitional portrait (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Transitional portrait
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Transitional portrait. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- New York Sale (1)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
