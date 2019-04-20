Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Transitional portrait (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Transitional portrait. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

