Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Transitional portrait (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Transitional portrait

Obverse Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Transitional portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Transitional portrait - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Transitional portrait. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 38 sold at the RND auction for RUB 700,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • New York Sale (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
2500 $
Price in auction currency 2500 USD
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Teutoburger - September 7, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 7, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

