Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Small head (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Small head

Obverse Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" Small head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" Small head - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (319) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Small head. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
577 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction RedSquare - November 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

