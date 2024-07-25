Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Small head (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Small head
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1734
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (319) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Small head. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (50)
- AURORA (30)
- Coins and Medals (12)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (14)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (26)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (20)
- La Galerie Numismatique (15)
- Macho & Chlapovič (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (3)
- NIKO (7)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (55)
- Rauch (3)
- RedSquare (7)
- RND (12)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (9)
- SINCONA (9)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (9)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
986 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search