Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Small head (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "Lyrical portrait". Small head. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2023.

Сondition UNC (21) AU (83) XF (97) VF (89) F (6) No grade (22) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (14) AU55 (14) AU53 (11) AU50 (20) XF45 (15) XF40 (8) VF35 (7) VF30 (8) VF25 (13) DETAILS (5) Service ННР (14) NGC (16) RNGA (7)

Seller All companies

Alexander (50)

AURORA (30)

Coins and Medals (12)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (14)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (26)

Katz (4)

Künker (20)

La Galerie Numismatique (15)

Macho & Chlapovič (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

MUNZE (1)

New York Sale (3)

NIKO (7)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (55)

Rauch (3)

RedSquare (7)

RND (12)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (9)

Russiancoin (9)

SINCONA (9)

Teutoburger (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

WCN (1)

Знак (9)