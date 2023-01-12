Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear

Obverse Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest Without a curl of hair behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Without the brooch on chest Without a curl of hair behind the ear - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1734
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8200 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Empire - February 1, 2020
Seller Empire
Date February 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1329 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - October 16, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date October 16, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - March 22, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 22, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

