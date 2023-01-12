Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1734 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Without the brooch on chest. Without a curl of hair behind the ear. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8200 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (1)