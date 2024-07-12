Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1739 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

