Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 675,935

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1739 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 30222 RUB
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1739 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

