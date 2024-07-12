Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1739 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 675,935
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1739 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 11,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 30222 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1739 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search