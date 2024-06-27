Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 617,606

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1739
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1739 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22007 RUB
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1739 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

