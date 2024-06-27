Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 617,606
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1739
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (185)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1739 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22007 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1739 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
