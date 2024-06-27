Rouble 1739 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1739 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 507 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 30,000. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (37) XF (63) VF (47) F (2) No grade (27) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (8) XF45 (9) XF40 (8) VF35 (5) VF30 (4) VF25 (4) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (11) CGC (1) ННР (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (28)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (13)

Busso Peus (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (3)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (6)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (12)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (13)

Künker (13)

M&M AG, CH (1)

MUNZE (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

New York Sale (1)

NIKO (3)

Numisbalt (4)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (26)

RedSquare (1)

RND (6)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (12)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (4)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (2)

WCN (2)

Знак (6)