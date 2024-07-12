Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1740 "Moscow type". "IМПЕРАТРИЦА" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: "IМПЕРАТРИЦА"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1740
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1740 "Moscow type". "IМПЕРАТРИЦА". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (29)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- AURORA (29)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Empire (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (7)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (16)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (12)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (9)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (3)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (28)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- WAG (1)
- Знак (9)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1740 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search