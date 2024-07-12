Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1740 "Moscow type". "IМПЕРАТРИЦА" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: "IМПЕРАТРИЦА"

Obverse Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" "IМПЕРАТРИЦА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" "IМПЕРАТРИЦА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1740 "Moscow type". "IМПЕРАТРИЦА". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 460,000. Bidding took place June 1, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (29)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • AURORA (29)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • Coins and Medals (5)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Empire (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (12)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (9)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (28)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (9)
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
417 $
Price in auction currency 36000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF40 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1740 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1740 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search