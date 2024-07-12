Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1738
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
