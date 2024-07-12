Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (547) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

