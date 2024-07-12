Rouble 1738 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 21,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2013.

Сondition UNC (53) AU (145) XF (162) VF (145) F (2) VG (1) No grade (37) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (18) MS61 (10) MS60 (7) AU58 (21) AU55 (37) AU53 (14) AU50 (13) XF45 (24) XF40 (22) VF35 (9) VF30 (7) VF25 (5) DETAILS (7) Service ННР (14) NGC (44) NGS (1) ANACS (4) PCGS (4) RNGA (12)

