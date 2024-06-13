Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,671

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (temporary)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the St. Petersburg (temporary) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
45000 $
Price in auction currency 45000 USD
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
96406 $
Price in auction currency 90000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Baldwin's - May 3, 2010
Seller Baldwin's
Date May 3, 2010
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
