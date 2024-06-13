Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the St. Petersburg (temporary) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

