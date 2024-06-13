Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". Restrike (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,671
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1736
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (temporary)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the St. Petersburg (temporary) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 211 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 90,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
45000 $
Price in auction currency 45000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
96406 $
Price in auction currency 90000 CHF
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition AU58
Selling price
