Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 615,975
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1740
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1740 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 720,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
628 $
Price in auction currency 55100 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
680 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
