Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 615,975

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1740 "Petersburg type" with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 720,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
628 $
Price in auction currency 55100 RUB
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
680 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction RedSquare - June 16, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1740 СПБ "Petersburg type" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1740 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

