Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1732
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6334 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (13)
- AURORA (6)
- BAC (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (14)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (11)
- MS67 (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (7)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (22)
- RedSquare (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- UBS (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (4)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 355 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
