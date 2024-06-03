Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6334 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (40) XF (50) VF (34) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS60 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (14) AU53 (8) AU50 (5) XF45 (4) XF40 (4) VF35 (7) VF30 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (15) RNGA (10) PCGS (4)

