Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Patterned cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Patterned cross of orb

Obverse Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Patterned cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (140) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Patterned cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6334 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (6)
  • BAC (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (14)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (11)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (7)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (22)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (4)
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 355 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 3000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1732 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search