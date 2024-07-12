Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without a pendant on the chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1736
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 64000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
