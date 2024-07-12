Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without a pendant on the chest

Obverse Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" Without a pendant on the chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
510 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
708 $
Price in auction currency 64000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1736 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

