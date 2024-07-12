Rouble 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1736 "Type 1735". Without a pendant on the chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 42 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2016.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (59) XF (36) VF (38) No grade (15) Condition (slab) MS63 (3) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) MS60 (5) AU58 (8) AU55 (5) AU53 (9) AU50 (9) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (3) VF30 (1) VF25 (2) DETAILS (6) Service RNGA (7) NGC (5) ННР (6)

