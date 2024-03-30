Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. Date wide (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Simple cross of orb. Date wide
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1732
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. Date wide. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Rare Coins (3)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search