Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. Date wide (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. Date wide. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 6,750. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Сondition XF (3) Condition (slab) XF45 (1)