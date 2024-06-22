Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1740 "Moscow type". "IМПЕРАТИЦА" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: "IМПЕРАТИЦА"
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1740
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1740 "Moscow type". "IМПЕРАТИЦА". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
8384 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1740 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
