Rouble 1740 "Moscow type". "IМПЕРАТИЦА" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1740 "Moscow type". "IМПЕРАТИЦА". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Сondition AU (4) XF (2) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) Service RNGA (3)