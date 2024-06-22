Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1740 "Moscow type". "IМПЕРАТИЦА" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: "IМПЕРАТИЦА"

Obverse Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" "IМПЕРАТИЦА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" "IМПЕРАТИЦА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1740
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1740 "Moscow type". "IМПЕРАТИЦА". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
8384 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - December 1, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1740 "Moscow type" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1740 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

