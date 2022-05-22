Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,671

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (temporary)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the St. Petersburg (temporary) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the OLNZ auction for RUB 8,000,000. Bidding took place February 17, 2021.

Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
24769 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Imperial Coin - May 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2005
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 7, 2005
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

