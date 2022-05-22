Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the St. Petersburg (temporary) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the OLNZ auction for RUB 8,000,000. Bidding took place February 17, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) XF (2) VF (5) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)