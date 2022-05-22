Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,671
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1736
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (temporary)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the St. Petersburg (temporary) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the OLNZ auction for RUB 8,000,000. Bidding took place February 17, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (1)
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
408 $
Price in auction currency 408 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF20
Selling price
24769 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 21, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1736 "Portrait of Gedlinger 's work", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search