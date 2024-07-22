Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle's tail is sharp (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: The eagle's tail is sharp

Obverse Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" The eagle's tail is sharp - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" The eagle's tail is sharp - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (452) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle's tail is sharp. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,450. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
805 $
Price in auction currency 71000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1735 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

