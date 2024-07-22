Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle's tail is sharp (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle's tail is sharp. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,450. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.

