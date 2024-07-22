Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle's tail is sharp (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: The eagle's tail is sharp
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1735
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle's tail is sharp. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 16,450. Bidding took place September 25, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
805 $
Price in auction currency 71000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1735 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
