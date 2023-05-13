Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Сondition AU (4) XF (4) VF (6) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) Service NGC (2)