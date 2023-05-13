Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Simple cross of orb. "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА"

Obverse Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Simple cross of orb "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Simple cross of orb "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.

Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1551 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction cgb.fr - December 7, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - October 30, 2020
Seller Знак
Date October 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction cgb.fr - December 3, 2019
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - December 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date December 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Montenegro - March 23, 2018
Seller Montenegro
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction AURORA - December 5, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

