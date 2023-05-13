Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Simple cross of orb. "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА"
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1732
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. "ИМПЕРАТРNЦА". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 120,000. Bidding took place May 13, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1551 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller cgb.fr
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
