Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1736 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: With a pendant on chest

Obverse Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" With a pendant on chest - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1736
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (322) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1736 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (44)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • AURORA (35)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (8)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (18)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (15)
  • Künker (31)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (5)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (9)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (36)
  • Rauch (8)
  • RND (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (16)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • UBS (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • Знак (6)
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
20229 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1736 "Type 1735" at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1736 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1736 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search