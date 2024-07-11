Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1736 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: With a pendant on chest
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1736
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (322) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1736 "Type 1735". With a pendant on chest. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 19 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
385 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
20229 $
Price in auction currency 1800000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1736 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
