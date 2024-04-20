Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle 's tail is oval (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle 's tail is oval. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (8) XF (9) VF (8) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF25 (3) Service NGC (4) RNGA (2)

