Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle 's tail is oval (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: The eagle 's tail is oval
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1735
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle 's tail is oval. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (9)
- AURORA (4)
- Empire (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1151 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1735 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search