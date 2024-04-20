Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle 's tail is oval (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: The eagle 's tail is oval

Obverse Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" The eagle 's tail is oval - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" The eagle 's tail is oval - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1735
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1735 "Type 1735". The eagle 's tail is oval. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 190,000. Bidding took place April 17, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
1151 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
517 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - November 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1735 "Type 1735" at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1735 "Type 1735", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
