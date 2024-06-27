Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,163,614
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1738
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (496)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1738 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (70)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- AURORA (59)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- CNG (3)
- Coins and Medals (12)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (29)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (12)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (4)
- Höhn (5)
- Imperial Coin (29)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (28)
- Künker (33)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (7)
- NIKO (15)
- Nomisma (3)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (7)
- Numisbalt (8)
- OLNZ (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Rare Coins (52)
- Rauch (6)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (12)
- Russian Heritage (17)
- Russiancoin (10)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (11)
- Teutoburger (2)
- UBS (5)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (5)
- Westfälische (3)
- Знак (11)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 24
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1738 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search