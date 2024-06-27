Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1738 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Сondition UNC (37) AU (142) XF (165) VF (115) F (1) VG (1) No grade (33) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (12) MS61 (9) MS60 (6) AU58 (22) AU55 (26) AU53 (21) AU50 (15) XF45 (22) XF40 (12) VF35 (10) VF30 (6) VF25 (2) VF20 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (3) Service ННР (11) RNGA (20) NGC (21) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (70)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

AURORA (59)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (5)

CNG (3)

Coins and Medals (12)

Coins.ee (5)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (29)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (1)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (12)

Grün (2)

Heritage (4)

Höhn (5)

Imperial Coin (29)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (28)

Künker (33)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (7)

NIKO (15)

Nomisma (3)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (7)

Numisbalt (8)

OLNZ (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (2)

Rare Coins (52)

Rauch (6)

RedSquare (1)

RND (12)

Russian Heritage (17)

Russiancoin (10)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (11)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (5)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (5)

Westfälische (3)

Знак (11)