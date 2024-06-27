Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Obverse Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,163,614

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (496)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1738 "Moscow type". This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 9,000. Bidding took place March 28, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
567 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU58 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 "Moscow type" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

For the sale of Rouble 1738 "Moscow type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

