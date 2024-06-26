Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,526,390
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1738
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52627 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF35 ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
