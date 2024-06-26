Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" Without mintmark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,526,390

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52627 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,550. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (28)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Coins and Medals (6)
  • Empire (10)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (14)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (28)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 28000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF35 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Anna Ioannovna Coins of Russia in 1738 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search