Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Simple cross of orb
Photo by: H.D. Rauch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 40 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1732
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1044) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,375. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
