Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,375. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition UNC (81) AU (207) XF (329) VF (277) F (14) No grade (118) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (7) MS62 (22) MS61 (32) MS60 (9) AU58 (31) AU55 (25) AU53 (23) AU50 (22) XF45 (42) XF40 (33) VF35 (5) VF30 (15) VF25 (3) VF20 (6) F12 (3) DETAILS (18) Service NGC (88) PCGS (20) ННР (17) RNGA (23)

