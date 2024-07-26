Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Simple cross of orb

Obverse Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" Simple cross of orb - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 40 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1732
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1044) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference". Simple cross of orb. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Moscow (Kadashevskaya Sloboda) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22225 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,375. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 169 EUR
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia Rouble 1732 "The corsage is parallel to the circumference" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
