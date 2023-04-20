Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. The eagle of the Moscow type (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)
Variety: Without mintmark. The eagle of the Moscow type
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,802)
- Weight 25,85 g
- Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
- Diameter 41 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,526,390
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Anna Ioannovna
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1738
- Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. The eagle of the Moscow type. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,700. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
