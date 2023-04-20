Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. The eagle of the Moscow type (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Variety: Without mintmark. The eagle of the Moscow type

Obverse Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" Without mintmark The eagle of the Moscow type - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna Reverse Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" Without mintmark The eagle of the Moscow type - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Anna Ioannovna

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,802)
  • Weight 25,85 g
  • Pure silver (0,6665 oz) 20,7317 g
  • Diameter 41 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,526,390

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Anna Ioannovna
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1738
  • Ruler Anna Ioannovna (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. The eagle of the Moscow type. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,700. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

  All companies
  Alexander (2)
  AURORA (2)
  CNG (1)
  Katz (1)
  Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  Rare Coins (4)
  RND (5)
  SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 13500 RUB
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - April 20, 2023
Seller RND
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - April 29, 2021
Seller RND
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction RND - November 28, 2020
Seller RND
Date November 28, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction CNG - January 22, 2019
Seller CNG
Date January 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction AURORA - December 20, 2015
Seller AURORA
Date December 20, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type" at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

