Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. The eagle of the Moscow type (Russia, Anna Ioannovna)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1738 "Petersburg type". Without mintmark. The eagle of the Moscow type. This silver coin from the times of Anna Ioannovna struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 307 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 3,700. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition AU (5) XF (8) VF (4) Condition (slab) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF30 (1)