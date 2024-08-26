Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Coins of Germany 1938

Circulation coins

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E
Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E
50 Reichspfennig 1938 E
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 5
Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G
Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G
50 Reichspfennig 1938 G
Average price 25 $
Sales
0 14
Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J
Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J
50 Reichspfennig 1938 J
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 10
