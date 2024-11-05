5 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 5, 2024.

