Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,302,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 5, 2024.
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
12
