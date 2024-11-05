flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,302,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark J. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 585 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 5, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 130 USD
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Numisbalt - October 6, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Frühwald - January 20, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date January 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Numismatica Luciani - April 25, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date April 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction CoinsNB - September 10, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Empire - September 19, 2020
Seller Empire
Date September 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction WAG - April 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date April 8, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access