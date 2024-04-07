50 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5224 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

