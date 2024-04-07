Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 730,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5224 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
