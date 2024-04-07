flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 730,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5224 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (10)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Aurea - October 7, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Darabanth - May 6, 2023
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Darabanth - May 6, 2023
Seller Darabanth
Date May 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Heritage Eur - May 20, 2022
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 17, 2020
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access