50 Reichspfennig 1938 J (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,333,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1508 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 155. Bidding took place December 5, 2017.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
