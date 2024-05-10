1 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 91. Bidding took place September 24, 2022.

Сondition UNC (5) XF (1) No grade (1)