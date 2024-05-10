Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,503,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 299 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 91. Bidding took place September 24, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 90 PLN
