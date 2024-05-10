5 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 629 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 20. Bidding took place May 10, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)