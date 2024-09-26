Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,714,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3600 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.
Сondition
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
