Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,714,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3600 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place March 4, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (3)
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Pesek Auctions - September 5, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

