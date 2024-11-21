flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichsmark 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,304,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Karamitsos - March 20, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 20, 2022
Condition PF61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 16, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 13, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 13, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Aste
Auction Dec 13, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ferrarese
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access