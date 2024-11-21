Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichsmark 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,304,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1534 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
