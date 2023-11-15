Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1938 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place July 8, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Rauch - June 18, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date June 18, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

