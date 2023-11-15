50 Reichspfennig 1938 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place July 8, 2018.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (1)