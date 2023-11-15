Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1938 E (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1673 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place July 8, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (1)
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search