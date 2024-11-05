2 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

