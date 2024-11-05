Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 3,34 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,090,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
