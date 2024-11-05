flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1940" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 3,34 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,090,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Stephen Album - November 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 55 USD
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Category
Year
Search

