1 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place September 14, 2024.

