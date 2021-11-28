Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1936-1940" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,458,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the COINSTORE auction for EUR 26. Bidding took place September 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- COINSTORE (1)
- Katz (4)
Seller COINSTORE
Date September 14, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
