10 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark B. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3466 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)