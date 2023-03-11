flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Armin Michael Kohlross

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,852,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark B. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3466 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

