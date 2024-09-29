Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,210,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2509 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
