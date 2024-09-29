flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,210,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2509 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Solidus Numismatik (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 17, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 22, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 22, 2019
Condition XF
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Solidus Numismatik - June 23, 2019
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date June 23, 2019
Condition XF
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Aurea - December 6, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date December 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Aurea - April 4, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date April 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2017
Condition XF
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition UNC
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2017
Condition AU
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
