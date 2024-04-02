Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,147,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8736 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search