flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,147,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8736 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction WAG - May 10, 2015
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 5 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
COINSTORE
Auction Dec 7, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access