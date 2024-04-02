5 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8736 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 20, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) PF64 (1) CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (3)