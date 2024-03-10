Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Reichsmark 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,625)
- Weight 8 g
- Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,711,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 2 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
