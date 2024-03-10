flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Reichsmark 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 2 Reichsmark 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionshaus Felzmann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,625)
  • Weight 8 g
  • Pure silver (0,1608 oz) 5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,711,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 2 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • TMAJK sro (3)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction TMAJK sro - October 17, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date October 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction MUNZE - June 19, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Heritage - September 28, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 26, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Rauch - September 25, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction VL Nummus - March 13, 2022
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Reichsmark 1938 D at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
