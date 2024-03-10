2 Reichsmark 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Reichsmark 1938 with mark D. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64261 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place September 27, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (16) UNC (9) AU (6) XF (7) VF (5) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service PCGS (3) NGC (7)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Empire (1)

Felzmann (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Heritage (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (7)

Künker (4)

Möller (1)

MUNZE (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rauch (3)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Russiancoin (3)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Sonntag (1)

Stare Monety (1)

TMAJK sro (3)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)

Westfälische (1)