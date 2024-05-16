flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,602,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 25. Bidding took place May 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Germany 5 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price

