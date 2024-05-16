Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,602,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 628 sold at the Stare Monety auction for PLN 25. Bidding took place May 10, 2024.
