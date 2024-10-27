50 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1778 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

