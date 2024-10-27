Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 949,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1778 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (2)
- Bertolami (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (6)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (8)
- Künker (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search