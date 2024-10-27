flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 949,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark E. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1778 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place September 5, 2021.

Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Bertolami - June 12, 2022
Seller Bertolami
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Aurea - June 12, 2022
Seller Aurea
Date June 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
