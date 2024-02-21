Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,739,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4317 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Katz (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
