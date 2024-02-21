flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,739,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark F. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4317 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 18, 2022
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Emporium Hamburg - April 16, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date April 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction WAG - February 2, 2014
Seller WAG
Date February 2, 2014
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
