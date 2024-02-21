1 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) Service NGC (1)