Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,829,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
