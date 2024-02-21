1 Reichsmark 1938 A "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

flag
Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,829,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1925 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - March 5, 2023
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Frühwald - November 27, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date November 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Rio de la Plata - June 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 13, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 A at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
