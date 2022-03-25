Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,389,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1331 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
