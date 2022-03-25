flag
10 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,389,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1331 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 J at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

