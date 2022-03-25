10 Reichspfennig 1938 J "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark J. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1331 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2)