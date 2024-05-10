Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,990,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4348 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
