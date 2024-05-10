flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1938 D "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,990,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark D. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4348 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 70 PLN
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 D at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
Seller WAG
Date January 24, 2016
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

