10 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1999 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

