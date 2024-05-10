Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1999 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search