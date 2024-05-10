flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 10 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 10 Reichspfennig 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Münzenhandel Gerhard H. Dylla

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,307,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 10 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark F. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1999 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 20. Bidding took place November 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
Germany 10 Reichspfennig 1938 F at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German aluminum-bronze coins German coins 10 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access