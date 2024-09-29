flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,051,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark A. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1187 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 875. Bidding took place February 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Katz (10)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • Via (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - May 4, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date May 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - May 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 19, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 27, 2022
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Via - July 2, 2021
Seller Via
Date July 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Zöttl - June 26, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date June 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 A at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - May 30, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date May 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
NumisCorner
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access