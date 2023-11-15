50 Reichspfennig 1938 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2440 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (4) AU (3) XF (2)