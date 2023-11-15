Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Reichspfennig 1938 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)
Photo by: VL Nummus
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,50 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,299,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Weimar Republic
- Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
- Year 1938
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2440 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
