Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1938 G (Germany, Weimar Republic)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G - Coin Value - Germany, Weimar Republic

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,50 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,299,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Weimar Republic
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark G. This nickel coin from the times of Weimar Republic struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2440 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • VL Nummus (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 11 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction VL Nummus - February 9, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date February 9, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Felzmann - August 29, 2017
Seller Felzmann
Date August 29, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Künker - March 8, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 8, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 G at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

