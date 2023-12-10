5 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (6) AU (1) XF (6) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) PF65 (3) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (4)