5 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 13,88 g
- Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 740,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 5 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
