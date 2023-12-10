flag
5 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 5 Reichsmark 1938 F "Type 1936-1939" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: Auktionshaus Christoph Gärtner

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 13,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,4016 oz) 12,492 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 740,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 5 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichsmark 1938 with mark F. This silver coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - June 29, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Alexander - November 17, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Stare Monety - May 6, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Tauler & Fau - April 27, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Reichsmark 1938 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

