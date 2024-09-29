flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1938-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,124,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 50 Reichspfennig
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Vienna
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark B. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Grün (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (4)
  • Zöttl (5)
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date September 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date January 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Zöttl - December 4, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date December 4, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Zöttl - January 15, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date January 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Zöttl - September 18, 2021
Seller Zöttl
Date September 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - February 16, 2020
Seller Frühwald
Date February 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Rauch - December 14, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date December 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
Seller Frühwald
Date September 27, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction VL Nummus - March 24, 2019
Seller VL Nummus
Date March 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 50 Reichspfennig 1938 B at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 50 Reichspfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Casa d'Aste Montenegro
Auction Dec 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access