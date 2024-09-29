50 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1938-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark B. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2020 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 25, 2018.

