flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Obverse 1 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich Reverse 1 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1933-1939" - Coin Value - Germany, Third Reich

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 4,85 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,269,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period Third Reich
  • Denomination 1 Reichsmark
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5151 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • UBS (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 25, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Universum Coins GmbH - June 30, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - February 24, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Gärtner - June 10, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date June 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction WAG - January 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date January 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 9, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Russiancoin - May 28, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 28, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction WAG - November 8, 2015
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Busso Peus - June 20, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Germany 1 Reichsmark 1938 J at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 451
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog Third Reich Coins of Germany in 1938 All German coins German nickel coins German coins 1 Reichsmark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Dec 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
InAsta S.p.A.
Auction Dec 9, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Coins.ee
Auction Dec 14, 2024
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access