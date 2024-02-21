Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Reichsmark 1938 J "Type 1933-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 4,85 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,269,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period Third Reich
- Denomination 1 Reichsmark
- Year 1938
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Reichsmark 1938 with mark J. This nickel coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5151 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date June 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Reichsmark 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
