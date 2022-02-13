Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark B. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 21, 2018.
For the sale of 5 Reichspfennig 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
