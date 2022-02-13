5 Reichspfennig 1938 B "Type 1936-1939" (Germany, Third Reich)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Reichspfennig 1938 with mark B. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times Third Reich struck at the Vienna Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 639 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place September 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)